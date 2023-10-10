We ‘ll do everything to wipe out Hamas – Israeli Ambassador

By Victoria Ojeme

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman has said Israel is not at war with Palestine but has declared war with Hamas and would do everything to wipe out the group.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, Freeman lamented that Saturday’s attack on Israel was the worst after the Holocaust.

He asked the international community to support the push for Israeli government to wipe out Hamas from the face of the earth.

He said Israel is only doing what any other nation would have done if its territory was invaded and citizens slaughtered, adding that: “I am not going to give a description of Hamas, but would want everyone to describe what the group is with what he has been doing so far.”

Freeman, while alleging that Hamas is not only after Jews and Israelis, but every other groups including Muslims and Christians, noting that he expects the rest of the world to support Israel’s move to wipe off the threat.

He said there is no other option, but to make sure that the group never exists again, revealing that Israel was ready to roll out everything that is needed to put an end to Hamas and its madness and barbarism.

He admitted that civilian casualties should be expected in the war against Hamas as there was no war without civil casualties, but however assured that Israel would not target civilians but Hamas. He noted that Hamas has threatened to put Israelis children and women in the warfront in the battle against Israel.

He informed the Palestinian government that Israel is not at war with them but out to end terror reign of Hamas.