We’ ll begin full enforcement of Disability Act by 2024 — FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Federal Government, FG, has announced its commitment to ensuring the full enforcement of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act by 2024.

Vanguard reports that this move aims to promote inclusivity, accessibility, and equal opportunities for all persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The executive secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD, James Lalu, said this at a symposium, themed inclusive play-based early childhood education, organized by the Leprosy Foundation, held Wednesday, in Abuja.

Lalu, represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, NCPWD, Olasoji Adewale, also highlighted the importance of upholding the rights of persons with disabilities and creating an enabling environment for their full participation in all aspects of society.

He emphasized the importance of inclusive and play-based methods in early childhood education, stating that these approaches should be prioritized to ensure the holistic development of young minds.

“Now, when we talk about discrimination, we can only imagine the multiplier effects. No matter how small that discrimination is. There is a need for us to internalize inclusivity, we need to internalize it and how do we internalize inclusivity? It is what we are trying to do now which is inclusive play-based early childhood education.

“By the time children begin to analyze non discriminative behavior, they will grow with it, they will imbibe and we will not have a problem stopping discrimination. The commission is ready to partner with every organization and stakeholders in ensuring a non discriminatory society and the commission has been working in a lot of ways to ensure Inclusive education.

“The commission is willing and is prepared to ensure that Nigeria is free from all forms of discrimination and by next year, the commission will start implementing the enforcement and compliance with the law. Any institution or organization that fails to meet with the demands of the commission will face the law”, he said.

On his part, the Head, Human Resources & Administration, the Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Orowo Stephen, who represented its National Director, Dr. Sunday Udo, said part of efforts in fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities and high-quality education there is need for play-based early childhood education for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

“We believe that when children are identified as early as possible, they can be stimulated with suitable rehabilitation and early education interventions.

“IPECE through its unique set up offers a unique opportunity for caregivers/teachers to support the children to learn (at their own pace because it promotes: a balance between exploration and imitation; teacher-led and child-initiated play; individual and group activities, and its tangible teaching and learning materials making IPECE a strong foundation for lifelong learning for all, including for children with disabilities”, she said.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Department of Special Needs Education, Mr. Jonah Aturu, represented by the Assistant Director, Amalu Nkeiruka Angela, acknowledged the significance of early childhood education in shaping the future of the nation.

“We are indeed passionate about changing the attitudinal narration from discrimination to total Inclusion and acceptance of learners and Individual living with one form of disability or the other in our public Institutions particularly schools,

“The FCT Department of Special Needs Education (DSNE) operates a wide open door policy in crossbreeding and partnering with any organization or Individual in ensuring the accomplishing of this mission”, she said.