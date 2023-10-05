Watkins, Bowen, get England call-ups as Southgate announces 26-man squad for friendlies 

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ahead of England’s friendly and Euro qualifier against Australia and Italy, respectively, England’s head coach, Gareth Southgate, has recalled Aston Villa forward Olie Watkins to the Three Lions squad.

Quite surprisingly, Raheem Sterling has been dropped for the fourth successive call-up, while Kavin Phillips and Harry Maguire, who struggle to get ample playing time at their clubs, are included.

Harry Bowen, Levi Colwill, and Eddie Nketiah return again for the second time, while Jordan Henderson made the list despite not playing European football again after his move to Saudi Arabian outfit El-Ettiqaf.

Here is the full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins