

Afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, delivered a thrilling performance at the 2023 Ballon d’Or award on Monday.

Rema’s electrifying performance at the ceremony which took place in Paris, France captivated the audience, showcasing his incredible talent and stage presence.

Watch Rema's thrilling performance at Ballon d’Or 2023 pic.twitter.com/ECI6h90Ysd — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 31, 2023

His unique blend of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds left a lasting impression on attendees, solidifying his status as one of Nigeria’s most promising musical exports.

Rema was invited to perform his hit song ‘Calm Down’ after Manchester City won the prize for Club of the Season.

Rema stepped off the stage to shake hands with the many football stars sitting in the front row including Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr.

Social media users were excited to see Rema perform his famous song at the ceremony.



The Ballon d’Or is an esteemed individual award in the world of football, established by France Football magazine in 1956, and Lionel Messi expectedly clinched the men’s prize for the eighth time in his incredible career, owing largely to his triumph with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or wins.

Messi beat Norway’s Erling Haaland who plays for Manchester City to win the prize in France.

The 36-year-old succeeds Karim Benzema as the winner of the prize awarded for his performances last season when he inspired Argentina to glory at the World Cup.

On the other side, one of Spain’s 2023 Women’s World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmati won the women’s Ballon d’Or.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ranked 8th place at the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or Monday night.

Osimhen was in fine form in the 2022–2023 season, as his 25 league goals helped Italian football royalty Napoli to their first Seria A title in 33 years.

Vanguard News