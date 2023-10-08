Warri/Effurun bridge project’ll solve gridlock

Oborevwori

By Simon Adewale

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Oviri Okwagbe, has hailed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for engaging Julius Berger Nigeria Limited in the construction of Warri/ Effurun flyover/ bridges and expansion of roads in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Warri, Okwagbe who is also the Esama of Ukepidi kingdom, said the decision of the state governor to award roads contracts in Delta to a certified construction company like Julius Berger showed that Oborevwori has fulfilled his promise of giving Warri/Uvwie a facelift.

He said the three flyovers and road expansion would help in solving traffic gridlock in Warri and Effurun.

Okwagbe further appealed to all Deltans to support Governor Oborevwori’s administration.