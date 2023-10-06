Warri-Benin Highway: Ereyitomi urges FG to fix road, Provide relief materials to tanker explosion victims

Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has called on the federal Government of Nigeria to immediately swing into action by fixing the dilapidated Benin Sapele Highway.

Chief Ereyitomi made the call Wednesday, October 4, 2023 while moving a motion on a Matter Of Urgent Public Importance based on Standing Order Eight Rule 4 of the House of Representatives.

The Federal Lawmaker in his motion wants the National Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to affected victims and settle the medical bills of those hospitalized after the tanker explosion.

According to Ereyitomi in the motion which was co-moved by the Member Representing Orhionwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency, Edo State, Hon. Dr. Billy F. Osawaru, narrated how Fuel Tanker explosion at Koko Junction in the dilapidated Warri–Benin highway, Delta State that claimed over twenty lives including children and women on Sunday 1st of October 2023, when a tanker laden with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control while trying to navigate a bad spot at Koko Junction in the Warri-Benin Road Delta State;

Noting that apart from the deaths recorded, other people sustained different degrees of injuries while over 16 vehicles and 3 motorcycles were destroyed by the inferno.

They added that the Honourable Minister of Works recently visited some federal roads in Delta State including the Benin-Warri Road where he witnessed the plight of Nigerians plying the road and promised immediate/temporary rehabilitation which is yet to commence before the unfortunate incidence;

Worried that this unfortunate incident has worsened the plight of road users who already had to cope with the massive gridlock occasioned by the dilapidated road; spending over 6 hours for a 45 minute Warri to Benin trip;



Concerned that the Warri-Benin Road is plagued by a significant number of accident each year, often involving heavy-duty vehicles that topple over as drivers manoeuvre the failed portions;

Also concerned that the affected persons will need the support of the government agencies responsible for emergency cases.

Hon. Ereyitomi is also urging the Federal Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the Warri-Benin highway and other federal roads around the Country with a view to forestalling future occurrences as well as mandate the Committees on Emergency and Disaster Management, works and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.