VinPay Banking App debuts making money transfers easy

Inovacity Limited, a Fintech company has launched VinPay, a mobile and digital banking app to put an end to the complexities of receiving or sending money to loved ones abroad.

With its international banking services, VinPay got its users covered, making receiving and sending money abroad faster and more secure.

Also, with ATM Cards available to Users, they can withdraw cash at ATMs and POS near them, making sure you have access to funds at any time.

Management of VinPay digital banking app has assured that the new banking app is all that is needed for a seamless financial transactions to send, receive, withdraw, and manage money effortlessly across the globe.

In a statement on Tuesday, VinPay Chairman, Eng. Frederick Orji stated that the app goes beyond traditional banking, but offers a world of convenience and possibilities.

The statement reads in part”: In today’s fast-paced world, managing finances and accessing essential services should be effortless.

VinPay isn’t just a banking app, it’s your financial ally. Send, receive, and withdraw money with ease. It is also a gateway to a multitude of services all accessible with a few clicks. From booking flights, paying your light bils, getting exam scratch cards, and funding your betting accounts lots more are available to enhance every aspect of your life seamlessly”.

VinPay app is user-friendly. It pays premium on the needs and expectations of its users, that is why it is easier for users of all ages to navigate and utilize it’s features effectively and efficiently.

Orji added “we design user interfaces and experiences that are intuitive, minimizing complexity and maximizing efficiency to give the user better experience and meet the users’ demands.”

Another selling point of the new digital banking app is its security features. It employs the use of advanced technology and discreet security measures to ensure users data making it confidential and protected.

VinPay also boast of a dedicated customer service workforce that are readily available to respond to users queries and provide real time responses on any issues encountered using the digital app.

The management of VinPay also expressed a determination to expand its services to reach

a wider population, offering seamless account setups and promoting financial independence.

It intends to optimize the app for mobile devices to ensure seamless performance on various platforms and to expand and explore opportunities to grow its market presence domestically and internationally via creation of more products and services.

Recognizing the crucial role of its customers as stakeholders, it will be implementing customer engagements like personalized offers and support channels, to build a relationship with the users.

VinPay’s huge investment in advancing security technologies keeps it in vantage position in staying ahead of cybersecurity threats and educating it’s users about the best practices.