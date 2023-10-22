Vinicius hails Sevilla for ejecting fan for racism

Vinicius Jnr

Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr has commended Sevilla for acting swiftly to eject and report a fan to authorities for allegedly racially abusing him.

An image posted by Vinicius on social media appeared to show a man making a racist gesture towards him.

According to BBC, Vinicius said a second clip sent to him displayed another young fan being abusive.

After the La Liga match which ended a goal apiece on Saturday, Sevilla said, “A member of the public was identified, ejected from the stadium and handed over to legal authorities”.

“Furthermore, the internal disciplinary regulations will be strictly applied to him and he will be expelled as a member imminently,” the club added.

In a statement, the football club further said it “condemns any racist and xenophobic behaviour, even if it is in isolation, as is the case, and shows its willingness and collaboration with the authorities to eradicate these attitudes, which do not represent a fan like that of Sevilla”.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the match, Vinicius said the latest incident was “number 19 and counting”.

“Congratulations to Sevilla for their quick positioning and punishment in yet another sad episode for Spanish football,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, I had access to a video of another racist act in this Saturday’s match, this time carried out by a child.

“I am very sorry that there is no one to educate you. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to form citizens with attitudes different from these.

“The face of today’s racist is plastered on websites as on many other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all.”

He also called for people caught to be “criminally punished” too.

Vinicius has been repeatedly targeted with racist insults from opposition supporters.

Earlier this month the 23-year-old gave evidence in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a game in May at the Estadio Mestalla.