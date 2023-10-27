[Video] S’Court judgment: Jonathan visits Tinubu at Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is currently meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Video: Former President Goodluck Jonathan visits President Bola Tinubu at the state house, congratulate him on supreme court verdict



Credit: X // NTA pic.twitter.com/6PJa1G7nSu October 27, 2023

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed the election of President Tinubu and dismissed the appeals filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

The Supreme Court agreed with the September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, on all counts.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro, in a unanimous judgment, resolved the seven issues for determination in favour of Tinubu.

‘Time to move Nigeria forward’

Speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Tinubu, Jonathan said elections were over and that it was time to move the country forward.

He urged all political leaders to come together to move the country forward.

His words: “The country must move forward. Elections are over so we must move forward. Prof Lumumba emphasised the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa when he spoke in one of our programmes.

“We have challenges economically now, but we still have what it takes to lead.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr President on, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.

“Traditionally, if a former President goes outside the country for continental or regional programmes, even some national ones, you come home and tell Mr President. So that’s the tradition.

“Most of the time when you see me, it’s one of the things that we must do to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward, and to move the African continent forward.

“We need to bring everybody, all our political leaders, including the former presidents together.”