Video: My sound is called Afro-Pluto – Shallipopi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Popular Nigerian singer, Shallipopi has defined his style of music, noting that he has a unique sound known as ‘Afro Pluto.’

The ‘Pluto Presido’ revealed this in a recent interview with Factory78, where he was asked if his style of music can be referred to as Afrobeats.

Shallipopi explained the reason for the choice of name, saying that “his music is more of talking than singing and there is no one else that does that.”

He added that everything about his sound is ‘Pluto’ not strictly Afrobeats, Afro pop, or any other sound, hence the choice of name ‘Afro Pluto.’

Shallipopi: "My sound is called Afro-Pluto"



pic.twitter.com/a9OoWFDcC9 — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) October 18, 2023

Shallipopi recently released two captivating singles titled, Things on Things and Oscroh (Pepperline).

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner has grown to be a force to reckon with in the music industry in recent months and the double delight ‘Things on Things’ and ‘Oscroh (Pepperline) would further seal his place and bolster his love amongst the local music audience and lovers of his ‘Pluto’ sound.