Video: ‘I’m sorry, please forgive me’ – Basketmouth begs AY 

Comedian Bright Okpocha, popular as Basketmouth, has apologised to Ayodeji Richard Makun, popular as AY, following their 17-year-old feud.

The comedian tendered a public apology in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

Recall that AY and Basketmouth have been in the public eye over a long-running fall out.

In 2021, Basketmouth, in an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that he fell out with AY because “he messed with loyalty”.

“To be honest, I don’t want that guy (AY) to ever hear from me,” he said.

Basketmouth added that they were never friends.

But, reacting to the issue in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo in May 2023, AY linked the rift to a business transaction that went sour in 2006.

However, Basketmouth has sought for the forgiveness of AY and other people he offended.

He said, “Now to all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended. I’m saying this to you right now from the bottom of my heart, I’m genuinely sorry please forgive me.

“To the people that have accused me of doing things that have affected their careers in one way or the other, I’m not going to accept or deny these allegations, but God knows the truth. But regardless, please forgive me from the bottom of my heart.

“Now to my guy AY, I don’t know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that affected you in any way forgive me.

“And I want you to know that I have forgiven you for whatever you have done or said knowingly or unknowingly. It’s gone, and I just wanted us to live in peace and harmony,” he said.