Video: We owe #EndSARS protesters safety from dangers – Lagos CP vows

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has vowed that the safety of the #EndSARS protesters is guaranteed from all forms of dangers.

Owohunwa gave this assurance while addressing journalists at the 3rd Year Memorial of the #EndSARS protest at Lekki Toll gate on Friday.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa addressing journalists at the Lekki toll gate on its plan to secure #EndSars protesters.



The CP stated, “It has been stable. We had one nor two groups that came around here for procession and they have been working within our understanding of how it should be. As a citizen you reserve your right to exercise your freedom and franchise, we respect it, we protect it.

“We do it in such a way that, in the cause of doing that, the groups members will not also be exposed to any form of danger. That is what we owe them and that is what have have done.”

Owohunwa further said, “But, then we also made it clear that for the overriding public interest, we will also not allow a situation where those groups conduct them in manner that will put the interest, security, the peace, around Lekki and environs and across the state into jeopardy.

“We also owe the state the responsibility to guarantee their safety. So we’re trying to strike a balance and that’s it so far so good.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian skitmaker, Adebowale Adedeyo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, and other Nigerians stormed the Lekki Tollgate to mark the third #EndSARS anniversary, amid heavy presence of police officers at the Lekki tollgate.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa and other top police officers were also in the area.

Recall Vanguard reported yesterday that the Lagos State Police Command warned that it will not tolerate any form of gathering at the tollgate in the Lekki area of the state.

The #EndSARS protest, was a public outcry for an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion, and abuse of power, especially by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest, which started off peacefully, led to the disbandment of SARS by the federal government of Nigeria.

The protest, however, turned violent as hoodlums took advantage of the situation, burnt police stations, and public facilities, and carried out attacks on officers and citizens.

The protest was brought to a halt on October 20 when officers of the Nigerian Army shot at the protesters, killing and injuring some of the mostly youth protesters.