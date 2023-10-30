Video: Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken over ‘disturbance’ in hotel

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was involved in a mild drama with popular Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Chicken in a hotel.

In the video making the rounds, the pair were reportedly logged together in a hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to individuals present at the scene, Bobrisky summoned the hotel security and indicated DJ Chicken’s room, insisting that they take action and arrest the DJ for disrupting the premises.

The moment Crossdresser Bobrisky ordered the arrest of DJ Chicken over noise pollution at a hotel



pic.twitter.com/5tP7heMNGx — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) October 30, 2023

The security staff at the hotel approached DJ Chicken, who allegedly argued back before being escorted away from the area.