Uzo preaches freedom in new single

By Benjamin Njoku

Although he’s not known as one that plays street music, the Chief Executive Officer, Miracle Day Music, Uzoma Day Omenka a.k.a Uzo has kept the struggle to liberate the black race through music at the forefront of his life. His latest single, “Freedom” is one such song that lifts one’s spirit and re-connect him with his inner mind.

Uzo, a former manager of the late reggae legend, Majek Fashek believes in the liberation of the black race from the mental slavery of the western world. He performed the song at the Black History event and Independence Day in London early this month.

According to him, ‘Freedom’ is borne out of the need for mankind to embrace peace. “I don’t just sing for singing sake. I convey messages through my songs and Freedom is no exception. Freedom starts from home. Let me start from our local background. You are somebody’s father, your daughter brings home a man who wants to marry her. You begin to discriminate saying he doesn’t have anything. Or you meet abroad and maybe he doesn’t have legal papers, forgetting that someday he would get his papers and your daughter would be happy for it but you deprive your daughter of her joy. She’s not free, you are not free.

“Take a look at the warders guarding the prisoners. They are not free, the prisoners are not free too because they would be constantly watching over the prisoners. “Look at what the western world is doing to Africans and until they begin to respect Africans, they will not be free. In Nigeria, nothing is working. No food, things are very expensive and you expect a hungry man to be normal? Most of our ladies have resorted to prostitution. You would hardly find a right thinking lady nowadays. The sad part is that a substantial percentage of those in jail are the good ones convicted by the bad ones. Look at the bad records of some prominent people in government. They are the ones being celebrated instead of being punished. People that ought to be celebrated are being punished. If all these things can change, the world will be a free place to live,” Uzo preached.