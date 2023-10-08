US veterans of Igbo descent write Tinubu, allege plot to poison Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Our Reporter

American Veterans of Igbo Descent, have written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleging plot to poison the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The letter was dated October 6, and jointly signed by AVID President, Dr Sylvester Onyia; and Secretary, Dr Godson Obiagwu.

It reads:”We hope this letter finds you well. We the American Veterans of Igbo Descent. (AVID) are aware that people in your government are planning to kill the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by forcefully administering a poisonous substance into his body by injection.

” Your Government should be such that protects lives, especially that of innocent man, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It should be such that restores the rule of law that has been marred by the fragrantly disobeying of court orders by the previous administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

“AVID is urging you Mr. President to not allow this dangerous plot to happen on your watch. Please do not allow mindless people to collapse a union that is already fragile.

“Note that Nigeria cannot afford another Abiola’s case.”