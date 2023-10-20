Hamas: US lists Nigeria under 3rd tier of worldwide travel alert to Americans

By Tunde Oso (with agency report)

United States citizens travelling abroad have been told to “exercise increased caution” in light of the heightened global tensions spurred by Hamas’ terror attack on Israel and the unfolding Israel-Hamas war.

The State Department said in a new advisory yesterday, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” officials said in the “worldwide caution” alert.

The department also told Americans overseas to “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.”

African countries with the highest levels of travel alerts (Do not travel) were Niger, Libya, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Central Africa Republic.

Nigeria was listed under the third tier of caution alert (Reconsider to travel) with the State Department highlighting Adamawa, Bauchi, Kogi, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Kano and Katsina.

The last time the department issued such a warning was in August 2022; following the counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

At that time, U.S. officials warned “supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

Separately, the State Department has been instructing its embassies and consulates around the world to conduct emergency security reviews amid ongoing protests sparked by the fighting, according to sources familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by ABC News.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also instructed personnel to evaluate whether embassies should issue alerts to Americans in their respective countries about potential threats posed by the demonstrations, as many have already done.

A number of posts have asked the State Department to modify their operations due to security concerns, sources said, but at this point it does not appear that any additional embassies have asked to go on authorized departure, and so far none have requested a full evacuation.