Urhobo Mayor congratulates Tompolo on Tantita pipelines protection contract renewal, hails FG

A popular ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Isreal, a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tomopolo and the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited on the renewal of the pipeline security surveillance contract awarded him, saying the latest development is a testament to his dexterity and capacity to secure and fend off criminals in the Nigerian territorial waters and secure the country’s oil wealth from thieves whose mainstay is oil theft, vandalism of oil facilities and adulteration of products.

This congratulatory message, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, by Akpodoro, who is also the Mayor of Urhoboland, Delta State, South-South Nigeria; noted that the renewal of the Tantita Security security surveillance award demonstrated that Tantita has displayed sufficient prowess in the security of oil pipelines in a manner that can never be rivaled by any agency, adding it has put paid to months of agitations by vested interests who he said launched series of campaigns of calumny to undermine the good work TSSNL is doing in the Western axis of the Nigerian territorial waters.

In same vein, the Mayor of Urhoboland commended the FG for heeding his call for the renewal and also carrying some other notable ex-militants along in the contract to ward off sabotage and meaningfully engage well meaning ex agitators in the protection of national assets stating that the stage is set for complete extermination of oil thieves in the Niger region.

Specifically, the Mayor said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has shown to the nation that his administration is responsive to the yearnings of the people, noting that he has set the stage for a national renewal in his renewed hope approach to governance. “The hope of our people have been practically renewed with the all encompassing award of the surveillance contract.”

“President Tinubu has shown enough proof that he is ready to open a new vista of national unity and cohesion. TSSNL he said, has set the stage for a complete lock down of the oil wealth against thieves who he said masquerade as security agencies and their collaborators.

He called on the TSSL to consider ceding the Urhobo segment of the oil pipelines to ex-militants of Urhobo origin, noting that doing so will give everyone a sense of belonging and at same time snatch the contract from politically-exposed persons, who he said weaponised the contract for political reasons.

“Allowing a politician to man the Urhobo section of the pipelines is to undermine the integrity of ex-militant leaders of Urhobo extraction saying Urhobo nation has ex-agitators who will add value to the security of oil facilities in their area while TSSNL takes credit for the success.

He called on other ex-militants to whom the security surveillance award was ceded to emulate Chief Ekpemukpolo’s courage and transparency brought into the contract saying it goes beyond flippancy and parade of exotic cars in the country. “What is required,” according to the Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor, “is to mount a water-tight security around the oil facilities in their domain and not a visa for engaging in same criminalities for which the government engage them to fight.”

Akpodoro also commended the Group CEO and Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL Mele Kyari for his patriotism saying, history will remember him for birthing a new dawn in the Nigerian Oil Industry. According to him, we’re it not for Kyari’s creative mind, Nigerians wouldn’t have known that securing the country’s oil wealth from thieves was possible outside the conventional security apparatus.

“Kyari has made the nation understand the possibility of awarding surveillance security contract of oil facilities to private firms and his choice of the contractor was nothing less than commendable. Since awarding that contract to TSSNL, the Nation has recorded huge gains in less theft in the oil industry and the critical stakeholders are appreciative of his initiative,” Eshanekpe stated.