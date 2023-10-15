Unlocking potential of rural woman on International Day of Rural Women

In the intricate tapestry of global awareness days, one event shines brighter than ever: the International Day of Rural Women, celebrated annually on October 15. This day shines the spotlight on the often-overlooked heroines residing in the world’s rural areas. Established by the UN General Assembly in 2007, it aims to honor the crucial role rural women play in shaping agriculture, rural development, food security, and the fight against rural poverty.

Despite their undeniable efforts, women in rural areas face barriers to accessing essential resources like land, credit, and agricultural inputs and often receive lower prices for their hard-earned produce. Existing data also shows that rural women in Africa are significantly affected by the ongoing gender digital divide.

Amid these challenges, stories of hope and progress emerge. Today, we highlight Tech Herfrica’s inspiring EquipHer4Growth initiative, which was held on the International Day of Rural Women in Jiwa Village, located in the Federal Capital Territory.

Tech Herfrica embarked on a journey to empower over 150 rural women with digital and financial knowledge and tools to harness the benefits of the digital economy. Their goal was to teach these women how to utilize digital technology to access relevant information, boost agricultural outputs in the face of climate change, reach new customers, obtain fair prices for their products, and access essential financial services.

The digital and financial literacy training was conducted in Pidgin English and Hausa to foster understanding, which enhanced their motivation and meaningful use of digital tools. The women learned about the nature and benefits of e-commerce to sell more of their goods at competitive prices, acquired the skills and devices to connect to the internet, and discovered how to stay safe online.

The training was practical and engaging. The women were grouped into 15 clusters, where they learned how to use WhatsApp and Facebook groups for their businesses, mastered the art of taking captivating product photos, and grasped the importance of crafting good product descriptions. The women discovered the power of mobile devices, using them to access vital farming information, conduct Google searches, and utilize voice-enabled features, especially for those who could not write. To further empower them, 15 clusters were equipped with internet-enabled smartphones, each provided with startup data to help them leverage technology to improve their income by at least 50%.

Financial literacy training was equally enlightening, as the women understood the significance of savings, separating business finances from personal ones, calculating profits, maintaining proper financial records, and accessing financial services such as health insurance, long-term savings plans, and loans.

In a conversation with a representative of Tech Herfrica, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, she emphasized that digital inclusion has proven to be a sustainable pathway to poverty reduction and urged all stakeholders to contribute to building an inclusive economy that leaves no one behind.

The International Day of Rural Women is not just a date on the calendar; it’s a call to action. It reminds us that behind every productive field, every flourishing village, and every thriving rural community, there are women who, when given the tools and opportunities they deserve, can transform the world. Tech Herfrica’s initiative is just one example of the many ways we can empower rural women and bridge the digital divide. It’s a reminder that, with knowledge and resources, rural women can reach new heights and play an even more significant role in shaping the world around them.