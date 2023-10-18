UNIDO tasks FG on support for local manufacturing 

…Crave for imported goods killing local industries

By Yinka Kolawole



The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has emphasized the need for Nigerian government to support local manufacturers involved in the production of made-in-Nigeria goods.

UNIDO Regional Director for West and Central African regions, Mr. Jean Bakole, made the call on Tuesday, in Lagos, at the opening ceremony of a 3-day Made-in-Nigeria exhibition tagged MANEXPO 2023, to flag-off the activities of the 51st Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He noted that Nigeria has inadvertently been growing other countries’ economies through over-dependence on imported goods, especially those that have local substitutes, thereby killing the Nigerian manufacturing sector.

His words: “There is need to support local manufacturers/MSMEs and start-ups who are involved in producing made-in-Nigeria goods.

“Over the years, Nigeria has been growing other countries’ economies through over-dependence on imported goods, especially those that have local substitutes.

“Yet, Nigeria can easily experience a breakthrough in the quest for local content development and a stable, strong, and advanced economy if Nigerians encourage the production and patronise made-in-Nigeria products.

“It is a well-known fact that the economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made goods are promoted through patronage, first by its people, then through export.

“Over-dependence on the importation of goods weakens the currency, creates unemployment, and consistently reduces the GDP.

“On the other hand, local production will promote gainful employment for Nigerians, reduce dependence on the consumption of foreign products, and reduce poverty.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, acknowledged the contribution of some government initiatives aimed at improving local content development and patronage but emphasized the need for effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of adherence to the initiatives.

Meshioye stated: “In encouraging the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products, we acknowledge the contribution of some government policies aimed at improving local content development and patronage, including Executive Orders 003 and 005.

“Undeniably, these are clear signals of government’s appreciation of the need to promote local production and encourage patronage of locally manufactured products.

“We are expectant that the policy direction of the new administration will focus on deepening domestic production and patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.

“While it is reassuring to note the government’s avowed commitment to curbing trade practices that have turned Nigeria into a dumping ground for imported products, it is important that the government take immediate action to ensure the effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of adherence to government initiatives aimed at promoting the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products among all ministries, departments, and agencies of government.

“This should also be cascaded to sub-nationals, including states and local governments.