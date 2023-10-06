UNICAL sex scandal: DSS arrests suspended Law Dean

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, UNICAL, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

His arrest, it was gathered, was at the instance of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, following his alleged refusal to turn himself in for questioning, despite several invitations.

Vanguard gathered that the ICPC had sought the collaboration of the DSS on the UNICAL Sex Scandal matter involving the erstwhile Dean of Faculty of Law of the Institution.

The Commission had complained that Ndifon refused to honour its several invitations and thereafter sought the assistance of the DSS to get him to answer to the allegations of sex leveled against him.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed in a statement yesterday that Ndifon was eventually arrested in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on Wednesday based on a Court Order.

“However, the Service, following the ICPC’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation,” Afunanya explained.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter,” the statement added.

Recall that following outcry by female UNICA law students over alleged Ndifon’s sex exploits against them, the University suspended him and raised a panel to probe the allegations against him.

The panel, which submitted its report earlier in the week, recommended that Ndifon be sanctioned for various offences, including extortion of funds.