UNGA: Roundtable panel charges FG to provide enabling environment for investments

… To partner states on SDGs goals

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

An institutionalized high-level Global Executive Investment and Grant Intervention Roundtable has charged the federal government to provide required environment for investments and donor agencies in the country.

The investment firm gave the charge on the sidelines of the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States of America.

This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja, via a statement issued by the Roundtable global organizer, who is also the Executive Vice President of Merited Negotiating Consulting Firm, Kunle Yusuff.

He explained that the newly institutionalized body would engage some states for partnership for pilot Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in the country.

To this extent, Yusuff said a committee has been inaugurated with a term of reference to work with National Investments Promotion Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Immigration Office, Ministry of Trade and Investments for both procedures and processes.

According to him, “We will engage State Governments on the need for partnership. The first pilot mapping will include Oyo, Lagos, Delta, Ebonyi, Cross- River, Zamfara, Yobe, Taraba, and Plateau States. Presently, we are at visibility and documentation moment. At the appropriate time, the hand holders will unveil the partnership mechanism “

He said, the Roundtable which will now be on annual basis held at the Nigeria Mission House in New York and was organized by Merited Negotiating Consulting Firm in partnership with Strategic Group USA LCC.

Yussuf explained that the UNGA 2023 Agenda focused on ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting Global Solidarity’, which would provide political leadership and guidance on the implementation of Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

He added that while serving as a framework for mobilising resources to achieve the SDGs, presentation of credible, serious and new climate action and nature- based solutions, it would also respond to the urgency of the climate crisis, and preparation for pandemic prevention, demand private sector driven economy.

Speaking further, Yusuff expressed delight at the development, which attracted a few investors and two major global strategic consultants on donors intervention grant access including Manhattan Global Investments; Satnaam Development and Contracting Group SDCG LLC; CEO, Business Advisors 360; Phonex Group USA – China and CEO Forum, US.

The focused investments, however included some focus areas in the region of Agriculture and Agribusiness; Mining and Resources Generation; Renewable Energy Generation; Marine and Blue Economy; Infrastructures and Project Financing (Water System, Transportation, Hospitality, Aviation, and Environmental Hazards Projects; Grants Intervention Access Funding; Global Strategic Consultant and CEO Synergystic Relations.

Continuing, he tasked the Federal Government to show readiness towards providing an enabling environment, ease of Doing Businesses and be tax-friendly, adding that sustainability and attractiveness should be enhanced.