Unexploded bombs: Army conducts disposal of ordinances in Ogun

…Urges residents not to panic

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said yesterday it has commenced processes for the professional disposal of several unexploded bombs recovered from the ill-fated Ikeja Cantoment Bomb blasts of 2002.

It also appealed to farmers and farm owners within and around the perimeters of the Nigerian Army Shooting Range Ajilete, Owode Ogun State, to please steer clear during the period of the exercise.

It advised members of the general public, particularly residents of Owode, Ajilete and environs, not to panic during the disposal, but go about their normal and legitimate businesses, as the sound of the explosion would not raise any security concern.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the disposal of the ordinances would be done professionally at Owode, Ajilite, in Ogun State.

Nwachukwu said: “The clearance of remnants of unexploded ordnances from the site of the 2002 Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast commenced on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in an exercise, codenamed Exercise Clean Sweep.

“The exercise has reached an advanced stage, resulting in the recovery of various calibres of unexploded ordnances, which will have to be professionally and safely disposed.

“In line with the exercise plan, as earlier highlighted during the flag off by the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on October 10, 2023, the Nigerian Army would be conducting disposal of recovered unexploded ordnances at the Nigerian Army Range in Owode, Ajilete, Ogun State on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm.

“Accordingly, there would be movement of unexploded ordnances from Ikeja Cantonment to Nigerian Army Shooting Range, Owode, Ajilete, in Ogun State.

“The detonation of the explosives would produce loud bang that would be heard from far and near during the exercise.”