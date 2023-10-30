UN advocacy group tasks world leaders on sustainable peace

Mr Seabelo John, President of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) Queens Chapter speaking at 2023 UN Day event hosted by Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards Jr.’s office in New York

President of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) Queens Chapter, Mr Seabelo John, has called on world leaders to commit to conflict resolution through dialogue to achieve sustainable peace.

UNA-USA is a membership organisation of Americans dedicated to the ideals and work of the United Nations dedicated to promoting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

John made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on the sidelines of the 2023 UN Day event hosted by Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards Jr.’s office.

The event was organised to proclaim UN Day for Borough of Queens, New York, in recognising the work of the United Nations and its local chapter in the community.

The UN Day, celebrated on Oct. 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter, the day the Organisation officially came into being.

John said the UN Charter was an important cornerstone for all world leaders to rely upon in leading and ensuring that sustainable development goals were promoted both locally and globally.

He emphasised the need to achieve sustainable global peace, saying, “Peaceful verbal communication is the resolution to the conflict, not violence.

“My message for the world, especially countries witnessing crisis is to pause, shift their eyes from the military victories or artillery losses, and focus on the innocent lives of women and children caught in the crossfire.

“I would also encourage the world to study and learn from the peaceful country Botswana on how she has managed to remain tranquil for generations without war and conflict.

“Botswana remains a shining global example, even for the USA.”

Botswana is ranked second most peaceful African country after Mauritius, according to the 2020 Global Peace Report.

Ms Brittany Scott, Chief of Staff at Office of the Queens Borough President presenting UNA-USA Queens Chapter a Citation of Honour at 2023 UN Day event hosted by Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards Jr.’s office in New York.

Earlier at the UN day event, the Borough of Queens office awarded the United Nations Association – USA Queens Chapter a Citation of Honour.

The honour was presented by Brittany Scott, Chief of Staff at Office of the Queens Borough president, in grateful recognition of outstanding efforts to promote the work of the United Nations and to bring about greater peace and understanding locally and globally.

The UNA-USA Queens Chapter has been a leader in efforts to recognise the outstanding work the United Nations has done to facilitate international diplomacy.

The Chapter has also done important work to encourage intergroup understanding on the local level through community engagement activities, advocacy campaigns, and free educational programmes.

It has engaged in free education such as conversational English classes for English learners in New York City in collaboration with the School of Excellence and Expresito Carga, partner organisations.

The Chapter has brought attention to the special relationship the United Nations has with Queens, which was the first meeting Place of the UN General Assembly.

“On behalf of the 2.4 million residents of Queens, ‘The World’s Borough,’ we salute the UNA-USA Queens Chapter and echo its message encouraging all to celebrate the United Nations, which was established 78 years ago today,” Queens Borough president’s office declared.

Reacting on behalf of the UNA-USA Queens Chapter, John appreciated fellow volunteers, partners, the Office, and the community at large for supporting the work of the Chapter in promoting the 17 SDGs.

John encouraged the community to keep promoting the spirit of service, peace, and sustainable development in support of the UN goals.

In her remarks, Pauline Elure, Communication Officer at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spoke on the mandate of the agency, refuge crisis in some countries as well as her work to support young refugees.

In her role to protect 100 million people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution, she has developed strategies and coordinated global multimedia campaigns to drive action for refugees.

Also speaking, Bishop Moise, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Worship Centre and New York Peace March Initiative, said the world would not enjoy peace without dialogue.

“The UN has been promoting peace so we want to tap into this event to encourage all countries to promote peace, unity, and reconciliation.

“We have 175 countries in conflict, including Israel, Palestine; so there is a need to promote peace, unity and reconciliation. As human beings, we can live together in peace and harmony,” he said.

The Ambassador for Peace recalled how the irrigation project had caused a crisis between his country, Haiti and the Dominican Republic and how his peace initiative helped to resolve the crisis.

For Faatiha Aayat, Child Rights Activist and Climate Campaigner, she maintained that resentment, retaliation and retribution would not resolve any crisis.

“What we need is the passionate commitment to bring two sides to the negotiation table and to provide humanitarian assistance for those in need.

“It’s our collective responsibility to demand immediate cease-fire and demand a dialogue that would promote lasting peace.

“My message is simple, say yes to love and peace and say no to war and hate,” she said.

According to her, world leaders should not forget refugees, especially girls whose education have been interrupted due to conflicts.

“I consider myself privileged to go to school while thousands of girls around the world don’t have the privilege to go to school, especially those in the Eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

“They are facing a humanitarian crisis. The crisis has affected women and families. This is the time to recognise the suffering these people are going through and assist them,” she said.

NAN reports that some students from the Model UN cohort from Eagle Academy for Young Men of Southeast Queens also attended the event and shared their support for the local and global work of the UN.

City Council member Nantasha Williams of District 27 City awards a City Council Citation to the UNA-USA Queens Chapter and each of the Chapter leaders in recognition of their outstanding service to the community.

Also, City Council member Nantasha Williams of District 27 City awarded a City Council Citation to the UNA-USA Queens Chapter and each of the Chapter leaders in recognition of their outstanding service to the community.

The leaders included the president, Seabelo John, Margaret Shannon, Hassan Hakim, Andres Tzoc, Maria Medina, Imam Muhammad Shahidullah, Daniel Ptacek, among others.

NAN