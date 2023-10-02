Umahi congratulates Mbah, urges opposition parties to stop distraction in Enugu

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi, has congratulated Gov. Peter Mbah on his victory at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, even as he called on opposition parties to stop distracting the governor.

Umahi, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, said it was not about party affiliation but about the quality of the individual chosen by the people of the state to lead them.

The minister, who said this when he inspected the collapsed bridge at the Enugu end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, advised the opposition in the state not to waste their time contesting Mbah’s ‘divine and people’s mandate’.

He also said that Mbah’s initiative to commence the reconstruction and dualisation of Enugu-Abakaliki road up to the Ebonyi boundary was another display of people-driven leadership by a private sector person in governance.

“I am happy that you came from the private sector. There is a high hope, especially with the steps you have taken so far.

“They are in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s steps and I pledge to support you. There must be a change; we must reset the country.

“I want to publicly say, while congratulating you on the tribunal victory, that whoever is taking you to court must stop wasting his time as you are clearly the people’s choice and for good reasons.

“So we will continue to support and pray for you and I urge whoever is distracting you that they should understand the steps of God and know that your emergence is divine and we are very proud of you.

“I know Gov. Mbah as a very successful private person and he is going to bring it to bear in the governance of this state.

“I also believe that what he is bringing to the table will rub off positively on Enugu State, the entire South-East states,” he said.

The minister also commended Mbah for ending sit-at-home in the state, describing it a major step forward for the Igbo nation.

“Let me also thank you for being able to courageously stop sit-at-home in Enugu State.

“It is a major thing you have done for the Igbo people and for the country,” he said.