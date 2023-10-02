UK court grants Diezani £70,000 bail in bribery case

Diezani

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been granted £70,000 bail, after appearing before the Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom on Monday, over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

The district judge, Michael Snow further imposed other terms including an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn by her at all times and a £70,000 surety to be paid before she could leave the court building.

During her appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court, she provided her name, date of birth, and address.

Although she did not formally enter a plea, her attorney, Mark Bowen, informed the court that she would plead not guilty, Reuters reported.

Her next court appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court, which deals with serious criminal cases, on October 30.

In August, the UK’s National Crime Agency said it suspected Diezani had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

In a statement released on its website, NCA said Diezani “is alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

“Her charges also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.”