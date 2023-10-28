Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury defeated a stubborn Francis Ngannou by split decision to remain undefeated in his boxing career.
Ngannou who made his boxing debut pushed Fury all the way to the last round, even dropping the Briton in the third round.
October 29, 2023
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury defeated a stubborn Francis Ngannou by split decision to remain undefeated in his boxing career.
Ngannou who made his boxing debut pushed Fury all the way to the last round, even dropping the Briton in the third round.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.