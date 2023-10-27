Two killed as boat capsizes in Lagos

Two persons have been reported killed in a boat accident that occurred in Isawo community, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Deputy Director Public Affairs Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, adding that the service successfully rescued four female adults.

The statement read, “The accident was reported at 20:16 hours on Thursday, prompting the deployment of the search and rescue crew from the agency. The crew collaborated with locals who were familiar with the terrain.

“Despite the darkness, the search continued until late at night when it was suspended. Four of the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo were rescued.

“The crew resumed their efforts in the early hours of Friday to continue the search. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of two females, identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16. The recovery operation concluded at approximately 10:10 hours.

“Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, expresses regret over the suspected deceased victims. She also emphasizes the importance of avoiding unsafe acts around waterways and highlights ongoing efforts to educate and sensitize communities on measures to prevent such incidents.”

Vanguard News