Turkish club, Hatayspor felicitates with Dele-Bashiru on maiden Super Eagles call-up

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor has congratulated Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on his maiden invitation to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The midfielder was included in the 25-man list of players listed by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro for the friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique later this month.

In a statement, the club said: “We congratulate our 22-year-old player Dele-Bashiru on his first call-up to the Nigeria national team and wish him continued success.”

The 22-year-old, who trained at Manchester City, has impressed as one of the top performers in the Turkish top flight this season.

Dele Bashiru has scored four goals and registered two assists in seven league appearances for Hatayspor since he joined the Turkish side from Sky Bet Championship club Sheffield Wednesday in July.

His elder brother, Tom Dele-Bashiru was also part of the Flying Eagles squad that represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.