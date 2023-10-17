Troops rescue kidnapped victims, recover ammunition in Kaduna

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN said it has neutralized bandits, with recovery of arms and ammunition in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and Bauchi state respectively.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Army via its X account on Tuesday, the troops said, October 9 to 16, it also witnessed the neutralisation of armed robbers, the arrest of numerous suspects, and the conviction of several criminals in the two states.

The “HAKORIN DAMISA IV” operation highlighted that throughout the operation, the troops thwarted attacks, rescued kidnapped individuals, and apprehended suspects involved in various criminal activities.

On the neutralization of suspected bandits, the “troops neutralised a suspected bandit named Saidu AKA Director, who attempted to escape after being arrested in possession of 39 rounds of 7.62mm special, mobile phone, headset and some money.” the statement said.

Also, the “troops also engaged bandits in a gun duel around Jimlari village, rescuing two kidnapped civilians, Musa Alhaji Bello and Dauda,” the report said.

On the arrest of notorious kidnappers, the statement added that “acting on credible information, troops arrested a notorious kidnapper, Madu Abubakar,” linked to the recent kidnapping of a Union Bank Accountant.

Furthermore, the statement added that the “OPSH tactical team arrested 2 suspected kidnappers, Mamu Dauda and Mohammed Zakari, who have been on the wanted list of OPSH.”

However, in the prevention of attacks and recovery of stolen goods, the “troops foiled an attempted attack by suspected militias on Bisichi village.

“Troops arrested a suspected gunrunner, Mohammed Kabiru, and recovered one pistol and 3 cartridges,” the statement reported.

On the rescue of kidnapped victims, the “troops, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police and hunters, rescued 11 female farmers kidnapped while working on their farmlands at Riruwa village in Toro LGA.”

Nonetheless, in the crackdown on criminals, “Operation SAFE HAVEN secured the conviction of 5 suspects named Hamisu Gyang, Pam Ibrahim, Mafeng Gwott, Ibrahim Mohammed, and Abdullahi Abubakar, who were charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, theft, and culpable homicide.”

Nevertheless, on the arrest of drug peddlers and railway vandals, “two suspected drug peddlers, Joseph Isaac and Henry Pam, were arrested with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs,” the statement said.

Also, “troops intercepted a truck loaded with railway materials suspected to have been vandalised and arrested 2 suspects who were occupants of the truck,” the statement added.

On the protection of communities, “seven attacks on vulnerable communities were deterred, and 15 distress calls were promptly responded to by OPSH troops,” the statement confirmed.

The Commander of OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar, expressed appreciation for the timely sharing of information by the local communities, which has been instrumental in the operation’s success.

He emphasised the commitment of OPSH to maintain its efforts in tackling security threats in the region.

Abubakar highlighted that the operation will continue to target criminal elements and bring them to justice as investigations proceed.