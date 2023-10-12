Troops repel attack in Borno, eliminate 6 ISWAP terrorists 

File image for illustration.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State have eliminated six suspected gangs of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists when it repelled an attack by the terrorists in Sabon Gari, Damboa local government area of Borno state.

Damboa is south of Borno and about 89kms drive of Maiduguri which had suffered massive attacks and devastation by Boko Haram atrocities in the past.

It was gathered that the attackers attacked the troops at about 8am on Wednesday, but the attack was swiftly repelled by the troops who engaged them in a heavy gun battle which lasted for one hour.

Intelligence sources includinv Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency E.xpert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region confirmed the incident to our our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Thursday, stressing that the terrorists were forced to withdraw.

Sources said that one soldier unfortunately paid the supreme price during the encounter while weapons belonging to the terrorists were recovered by the troops.

In another development, it was gathered that troops of 21 Armored Brigade Bama, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), killed four Boko Haram terrorists in the outskirts of the town few hourd after the Damboa incident.