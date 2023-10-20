Troops neutralize 37 terrorists, arrest 112 others

File image for illustration.

…Rescue 53 Kidnapped Victims

…Discover, Destroy 56 Illegal Refining Sites 143 storage tanks, 234 cooking Ovens

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian military fighting to rid the nation of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, neutralized a total of 37 terrorists after various firefights while 112 of them and oil theft perpetrators were arrested.

The troops also rescued 53 kidnapped hostages.

Furthermore, troops thwarted efforts of oil thieves to siphon as estimated sum of three billion, three hundred and ninety nine million, twenty nine thousand eight hundred and fifty naira (N3,399,029,850.00) only.

During the encounters troops recovered 100 assorted weapons and 1,207 assorted ammunition made up of 45 AK47 rifles, 11 locally fabricated AK47 rifles, 6 pump action guns, 12 Dane guns, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 locally made guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 2 locally made revolvers.

“Troops also recovered 925 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo, 157 live cartridges, 23 magazines, 27 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 38 mobile phones, 2 HH radios, 2 boafeng radios, 4 bicycles and one tricycle.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who made this known on Friday said, “In the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 56 illegal refining sites, 42 dugout pits, 82 boats, 143 storage tanks, 234 cooking ovens, 61 hoses, 17 drums, one pumping machine, 2 outboard engines and one vessel.

“Troops recovered 6,009,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 425,715 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,100 litres of DPK and 4,500 litres of PMS.

“The air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdictions at illegal refining sites (IRS) at Bille and Krakrama respectively. Accordingly, the targets were acquired and engaged with rockets, disrupting the illegal refining activities.

Speaking more on operations, Gen Buba said, “In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 20 terrorists, arrested 57 and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered; 13 AK47 rifles, 5 Dane guns, 4 magazines, 2 fabricated guns, 203 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 8 motorcycles, 4 mobile phones, 2 bicycles, medical supplies, assorted food items among others.

“Troops continuous onslaught led to surrender of BH/ISWAP terrorists fighters at Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Troops arrested BH/ISWAP terrorist collaborator in Maiduguri Municipal Council of Borno State. Troops conducted fighting patrols and neutralized terrorists in Gwoza, Kukawa, Bama and Gamboru LGAs of Borno State.

“On 10 October 2023, troops arrested a suspected BH/ISWAP terrorist collaborator in Maiduguri Municipal Council of Borno State. He is cooperating with investigations.

“On 11 October 2023, troops while on fighting patrol made contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized one terrorists and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 6 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo.

“Between 11 – 12 October 2023, in separate operations, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces conducted fighting patrols in Gwoza and Bama LGAs of Borno State. Troops made contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 4 terrorists and recovered 2 AK47 rifle loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, one Dane gun, one motorcycle and 2 mobile phones.

“On 13 to 15 October 2023, troops while on patrol arrested 28 terrorists’ collaborators/logistics suppliers in Kaga, Monguno, Bama, Gubio, Kukawa and Damboa LGAs of Borno State. During the operations, troops recovered 4 vehicles, 7 mobile phones, 10 motorcycles tubes, solar panels, assorted food stuffs, medical supplies, kegs of PMS and the sum of N523,190.00.

“Between 15 – 17 October 2023, troops ambushed BH/ISWAP terrorists in Bama and Konduga LGAs of Borno State. Troops made contact with terrorists. During these operations, troops neutralized 5 terrorists and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 4 magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 bicycles, 4 motorcycles amongst others items.

“In the North Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven neutralized 3 terrorists, arrested 53 and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops conducted patrols and arrested suspected criminals in Zango Kataf and Jema’a LGAs of Kaduna and Mangu LGA of Plateau States. Troop resilience led to neutralized terrorists as well as the recovery of arms and ammunitions in Barkin Ladi and Quan’pan LGAs of Plateau State.

“Additionally, troops arrested a gunrunner in Jos East of Plateau State and rescued kidnapped hostages in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State. Troop’s quick response foiled a kidnapped incident in Toro LGA of Bauchi State.

,”On 10 October 2023, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces arrested 2 suspected kidnappers in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. Troops recovered one Dane gun, one motorcycle, 3 mobile phones, one dagger and the sum of Twenty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ten Naira (₦22,810) only.

“On 12 October 2023, following a tip off, troops while on patrol arrested a suspected criminal in Mangu LGA of Plateau State. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one motorcycle, one mobile phone and sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira (₦400,000.00) only.

“On 11 October 2023, following a tip off, troops conducted raid at hideout of of a notorious terrorist one Mr Saidu (aka Director) in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. The terrorist engaged troops in a fire fight resulting in him being neutralized and the recovery of an AK 47 Rifle, 30 rounds of 7.62 mm Special, one mobile phone,5 cartridges, one Baofeng radio and charger and the sum of Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Naira (₦28,550.00) only.

“On 15 October 2023, troops responded to information on suspected kidnappers activities in Toro LGA of Bauchi State. Troops mobilized to the scene and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 6 terrorists and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages.

” Troops also recovered one Dane gun, 3 mobile phones, 8 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of N114,500.00

“Troops foiled kidnapping incident in Makurdi LGA of Benue State and conducted raid on bandits hideout in Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

” Troops operations led to the recovery of arms and ammunitions. Troops also foiled an armed robbery incident in Gwer West LGA of Benue State.

“On 13 October 2023, following a tip off, troops foiled a kidnapping in Makurdi LGA of Benue State. Troops rescued a kidnap hostage, while the kidnappers fled after exchange of fire.

“On 12 October 2023, troops raided a suspected bandits hideout hibernating in Wukari LGA of Taraba State. Following the operation, troops arrested 3 suspected bandits and recovered one Dane gun, 3 mobile phones, 8 bags of substances suspected to be Cannabis and the sum of One Hundred and Fourteen Thousand Five Hundred Naira (₦114,500.00) only.

“On 13 October 2023, troops responded to a distress call of armed robbery activity in Gwer West LGA of Benue State. Troops mobile to the sense and arrested 3 suspects. Troops recovered one locally made pistol, 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, 3 mobile phones, one motorcycle, charms and the sum of Ten Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Naira (₦10,150.00).

“In the North West troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 10 terrorists and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages.

Troop’s also recovered 4 AK47 rifles, several burnt AK47 rifles, 7 burnt magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 17 motorcycles.

“Troops rescued kidnapped hostages in Gudu and Danko-Wasagu LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi States. Troops also conducted raid operation on terrorists hideouts in Gassol LGA of Taraba State. Additionally, troops conducted search and rescue that led to the arrest of an ammunition courier in Birnin Magaji in Zamfara State.

“On 9 October 2023, troops responded to information of terrorist activities in Gudu LGA of Sokoto State. Troops engaged the terrorist rescueing 2 of 5 kidnapped hostages. Troops efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining 3 hostages and apprehend the terrorist.

“On 12 October 2023, troops

responded to information of terrorist kidnapping some locals in Danko Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State. Troops engaged the terrorist and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.

“On 13 Oct 23, troops conducted a raid based on terrorist hideout. During the raid, troops recovered 4 AK47 rifles in Gassol LGA of Taraba State.

“On 17 October 2023, troop conducted stop and search operation in Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara State. During the operation, troops arrested an ammunition courier that was on a mission to make delivery to a terrorist leader identified as Gishiri hibernating within in Zurmi LGA of the State.

“Troops recovered a bag containing 224 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo, a pair of clothing, one mobile phone and the sum of Four Thousand Naira (₦4,000.00) only.

“On 11 October 2023, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted strikes on terrorist led by Ali Kawaje in Danko-Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State. The terrorists were struck while moving from Zamfara to Kebbi States for an attacks.

“During mop up and exploitation, troop discovered that 17 armed bandits were neutralized as well as 17 motorcycles destroyed. Additionally, troops recovered several damaged AK47 rifles, 7 burnt magazines and 158 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo.

“Further information about the air strike revealed that the terrorist buried over 40 corpses in Maru LGA of Zamfara State

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch recovered 9 locally made guns, 17 Dane guns, 3 locally made pistols, 7 magazines, 211 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 cartridges, 2 motorcycles, one HH radio, 5 mobile phones, one amulet jacket, 20 arrows and the sum of N50,000.00.

“Troops arrested a terrorist collaborator in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Troops also conducted fighting patrols in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State and Kuje Area Council of FCT. Additionally, troops conducted raid operation to terrorist hideouts in Ikara LGA and ambush operation in Birni Gwari LGA, all in Kaduna State.

“On 9 October 2023, troops acted on intelligence arrested suspected terrorist in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Troops conducted dawn operation on suspects residence and arrested 4 suspects. Troops recovered 9 locally made guns, amulets jackets, 3 mobile phones and a military jungle hat.

“On 11 October 2023, troops conducted fighting patrols to a suspected bandits’ hideout in Kuje Area Council of FCT Abuja. Following the operations, troops apprehended 3 terrorist suspects and recovered 5 Dane guns, 4 cartridges, 3 mobile phones, 20 arrows and the sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (₦50,000.00) only.

” In the South East troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 21 extremist/criminals and rescued one kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 6 pump action guns, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 113 live cartridges, 2 motorcycles, one HH radio, 4 mobile phones, 10 generator sets, 4 refrigerators and 33,000 litres of illegal refined AGO among others.

“Troops ambushed IPOB/ESN terrorist in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State and conducted fighting patrols in Isiala-Ngwa South LGA of Abia State. Troops also conducted raid operation on IPOB/ESN hideout in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

” On 9 October 2023, troops laid ambush on IPOB/ESN criminals in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. Troops made contact with IPOB/ESN extremist and neutralized one and recovered; one pump action rifle, one tube-shaped IED and one CCTV camera mounted on a tree along the route.

“On 9 October 2023, troops on fighting patrol intercepted a tanker and arrested oil bunkerers in Isiala-Ngwa South LGA of Abia State. The tanker was loaded with 33,000 litres of illegal refining AGO moving to Kano. Troops arrested 5 suspected bunkerers.

“On 12 October 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to suspected IPOB/ESN criminal’s camps at in Awgu LGA of Enugu State. Following the operations, troops arrested one extremist and recovered 13 cartridges, 2 motorcycles, IPOB berets among others items.

“On 10 October 2023, troops in conjunction with NP personnel raided the hideout of a suspected IPOB/ESN extremist identified as Thankgod Okeke (alias TANGEE) in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State. Troops however made no contact with the criminals. Troops exploited the general area and recovered one Pump action gun, 10 generator sets, 4 refrigerators, one 55-inch TV and one stabilizer.

While noting that “the military is in a good fight and is winning in this war against terrorism and banditry, Gen uba said, “Our operations have killed or captured several terrorist and insurgent leaders as well as their facilitators and key associates.

“Accordingly, the insurgents and terrorist are in perpetual mourning as they constantly bury their dead and would continue to do so.

“Our communities across the country have risen to the occasion in exposing these elements and it is making a tremendous impact on operations as they no longer have a hiding place. Consequently, know something, say something , so we can do something.”