Troops eliminate several Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe

Boko Haram fighters

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai on Thursday eliminated several Boko Haram terrorists in a separate operation in the North East of Yobe State.

It was gathered that the troops who were on a fighting patrol, ambushed and eliminated four terrorists in Babangida in Tarmuwa Local Government of Yobe State.

Intelligence sources and Zagazola Makama, a counter terrorists analyst in the lake Chad region also told our Correspondent.

It was gathered from Sources that “the incident took place at about 6:45pm, following intelligence reports received on suspected terrorists presence at Bajingo general area in Tarmuwa, in which, Sector 2 troops from 233 Battalion deployed at Babbangida, swiftly mobilized and moved to the area to clear the terrorists from Kurnawa and Bajingo villages, both in Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe State.

“At Kurnawa, troops made contact with the terrorists and killed four of them and recovered one AK 47 Riffle and 2 motorcycles among other sundry items.

“However, in the ensuing firefight, 2 soldiers sustained minor injuries but were immediately treated and are in stable conditions.

“In the same vein, at about 5.30pm on Wednesday 25th October 2023, troops of 159 Battalion in Geidam conducted a fighting patrol to Jororo village in Gaidam LGA of Yobe State.

“The operation was conducted following information received on the presence and activities of terrorists who were harassing innocent civilians and collecting levies from the locals in the village.

“On arrival, troops encountered the terrorists and killed 2 of them as well as recovered weapons and items including two AK-47 rifles, two Motorcycles.

“In another development, on October 25th, 2023, the troops of 27 Task Force Brigade foiled an attempt of ISWAP terrorists to attack Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“The attackers who came in large numbers on motorcycles and two guntrucks started shooting sporadically but the troops responded with superior fire power forcing them to retreat back to the forest.” Said Makama.