Troops clear 4 IPOB/ESN camps in Imo

Troops of the Joint Task Force, South-East, code-named Operation UDO KA II, has cleared four notorious camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo State.

The troops, in the course of the clearance, neutralised two IPOB/ESN members and four of the criminals were arrested.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Enugu by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, for the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II.

Unuakhalu said that the camps cleared are located in three communities – Ihube, Aku and Umulolo – in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said that the clearance and recovery was carried out on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The army spokesman said that during the clearance operation, troops encountered many Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) deployed enroute to the camps.

According to him, however, due to superior firepower, the irredentist group members fled into neighbouring forests with gunshot wounds.

“It was discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occultic practices and ritual killings to instill fears into law-abiding citizens.

“These were evident from many fresh and old corpses discovered while clearing the entire camps.

“Also, the houses of the two spiritual leaders and herbalists that took to their heels were destroyed.

“Furthermore, the shrine of the wanted terrorist, Amobi Chinoso Okafor, alias Temple, where human sacrifices are being made was destroyed,” he said.

Unuakhalu said that the items recovered from the camps included different denomination of the Biafra currencies, one new power bike, four motorcycles and solar panels.

Others items recovered are POP cements and a petroleum tanker suspected to have been hijacked from hard working Igbo owners (indigenes) trying to make a living.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.

“All law-abiding and good citizens of the South-East are enjoined to act against these devilish terrorists by providing timely, credible and reliable information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the terrorist group in the region.

“Do not be a victim of this sacrilegious. These criminals are desecrating Igboland,” he said.