Troops capture artillery projectile launchers from IPOB/ESN camp

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said its combined troops of 302 Artillery and 14 Field Engineer Regiments have captured two locally made artillery projectile launchers from fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network, IPOB/ESN, while conducting operations against terrorists, on Monday.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The artillery weapons, armed with projectiles, were seized alongside other items, as troops swooped on the dissident fighters, who fled in disarray, deserting their camp on sighting troops’ advancement.

“In the operation, one combatant of the dissident group was arrested and several items, including 48 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, 4 mobile phones, one handheld communication radio and a substance suspected to be cannabis, among others were recovered by the troops.

“In a separate operation on the same day, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade conducted an offensive operation against oil thieves in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.