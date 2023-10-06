Troops arrest kidnappers of 7 UniJos students, 84 others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Troops of ‘Operation Safe Haven’, OpSH, on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV, have arrested no fewer than 91 suspects in connection with the kidnapping of University of Jos, UniJos, students, and attack on Takania village, farm destruction, armed robbery, drug peddling and cattle rustling, among others, in Plateau and Kaduna states.

OpSH also informed that the total of 91 arrested included seven suspected kidnappers, six suspected armed robbers, two cattle rustlers, while four victims were rescued from kidnappers, five attacks on vulnerable communities deterred, and two kidnap attempts thwarted between September 25, 2023 and October 4.

The Media Information Officer, OpSH, Captain James Oya, in a statement said, said among others, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV during several operations launched from 25 September to 4 October 2023 have arrested 91 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping of University of Jos students, attack on Takania village, farm destruction, armed robbery, drug peddling and cattle rustling amongst others.

“The notorious kidnappers; Bashiru Musa and Idris Abdulrahman who have been on wanted list of OPSH were arrested at Mista Ali village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspects during interrogation narrated that they were involved in the kidnapping of seven students of University of Jos in July 2023. Items recovered from the suspects include one AK 47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“The troops acting on credible information also arrested Mr Goma Abubakar and Jibril Abass in connection to the attack on Takania village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State where six persons were murdered in cold blood.

“The troops also arrested two notorious armed robbers/kidnappers, Nasiru Ahmed and Isah Mamuda at Kok village in Barkin Ladi LGA while Manu Sale and Amir Shaba a notorious robbery syndicates operating along road Barkin Ladi – Mangu in Barkin LGA were also arrested alongside an armed robbery gang leader, Mr Shaibu Abubakar at NTV village in Barkin Ladi LGA.

“Similarly, troops arrested two suspected kidnappers Abdullahi Abubakar and Musa Yakubu a.k.a Yellow at Amper checkpoint in Kanam LGA of Plateau State while trying to collect kidnap ransom. Items recovered from the suspects include 1 cutlass, knife, 2 mobile phones and local charms.”