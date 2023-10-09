Tribunal judgment: Limit your celebrations to party offices, Nasarawa PDP directs supporters

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has directed its supporters to limit their celebrations over the recent victory at the tribunal to party offices in Lafia, the state capital, as well as in the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mr Francis Orogu, Chairman of the party in the state, gave the directive while addressing newsmen shortly after its State Working Committee (SWC) meeting on Monday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia in a split judgment delivered on October 2, annulled the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Mr David Ombugadu of the PDP, winner of the March 18 governorship polls in the state.

Orogu explained that the decision became imperative to avoid situations where hoodlums may hijact the celebration to incite violence in the state.

He insisted that the PDP was known for peace and they would do everything possible to sustain it in the overall interest of the state.

“The party and our supporters are law abiding, so anybody causing problem in the guise of celebrating the victory of the judgement is not our member or supporters.

“The police should arrest those causing problem or trying to cause any problem in the state as well as those making inciting statements in the social media,”Orogu said.

He explained that the PDP has uncovered plans by some people to disguise as PDP supporters just to cause problem in the state.

The chairman called on the security agencies to arrest anybody under whatever guise breaking law and order in any part of the state.

He, however, described the tribunal judgement as a victory for the masses, adding that God actually spoke through the tribunal.

“Our candidate is coming to build and develop and not to destroy as some are insinuating just to get sympathy.

“So, all rumour about the plan by our party to dethrone some traditional rulers in the state is fake news, as nobody has such plan.

“The traditional rulers are our fathers, and they should treat all of us as their children without any discrimination. They should not allow themselves to be used by politicians for political gains,”he added. (NAN).