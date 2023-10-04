Tribunal judgement: Nasarawa APC rejects judgement

…says tribunal committed a monumental error in declaring PDP candidate winner

…warns PDP against intimating people under the guise of celebration

…Stop constituting yourself into judges, face your defeat, PDP tells APC

By David Odama

THE Nasarawa state Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Wednesday rejected the tribunal judgement that sacked governor Abdullahi Sule.

The party at a press conference shortly after its stakeholders meeting in Lafia, by the state Chairman, Aliyu Bello said the party has reviewed the judgement of the Tribunal and unequivocally, and categorically rejected the split judgement of the tribunal of two to one annulling the election of governor Abdullahi Sule in it totality.

Describing the tribunal judgement as a monumental error in declaring PDP candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu as winner of the gubernatorial election in Nasarawa state, Aliyu Bello said the party identified itself with the dissenting judgement which he said is firmly rooted in law, facts and logic.

According to the state chairman of APC, the discerning judgement has not only strengthened their resolveto pursue the appeal, but lay the facts of the case for all to see.

“The facts presented by our legal team and that of the INEC against vthe petition of the PDP and it’s candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu are overwhelming and incontrovertible. We are therefore in awe as to how the tribunal arrived at it’s puzzling decision”, APC declared.

” However as law abiding political party that believes in the rule of law, the APC in Nasarawa state hereby appeal to it’s teeming supporters and welwishers to remain calm and await the result of justice by our hardworking governor Abdullahi Sule to take it course”.

The party then warned the opposition PDP to desist from harassing and intimating people under the guise of celebrating the split judgement to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a swift reaction, the People’s Democratic party ( PDP) in the state on Wednesday admonished the ruling APC to stop constituting inself into judges and allowed the nation competent jurists decide the merit of the election result as decided by the tribunal.

According to the reaction by the Spokes person of the 2023 governorship election campaign council, Mike Omeri, the option left of APC in Nasarawa sttate is to face it’s defeat and leave the stage for good governance in Nasarawa.

” Impetus do you have as a perty to described a well knolegiable and well constituted tribunal judgement as a monumental error if you have not run out of idears and knowledge”, PDP questioned.

The party however encourage the ruling APC to give peace a chance by allowing the citizens of the state celebrate the return of the stolen mandate they willingly gave to the candidate of their choice in march 18 this year.