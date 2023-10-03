Tribunal judgement: Gov Sule’s mandate irremovable — Aide

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama,LAFIA

THE tribunal judgement that sacked governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has been described as an exercise in futility and academic display that would not see the light of day.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Hon. Peter Ahemba in a statement issued in Lafia Tuesday while reactions to the tribunal judgement also described Governor Sule as a God’s sent whose mandate remains irremovable.

According to Ahemba, the ruling of the tribunal was a temporary setback, adding that the judgement cannot stand the taste of the law, adding that the Governors confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken despite the outcome of the governorship election petitions Tribunal, stressing further that the mandate given to the Governor by the people of Nasarawa State was safe and intact.

“Let me assure the people of Nasarawa State that the mandate they have given to His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule to serve as the Governor for a second term is very safe and intact. Engr. A.A Sule is God’s sent and remains the Governor of Nasarawa State till 2027”

“Those fighting the Governor should know that they are inviting God’s wrath against themselves because it is God, who gives leadership that has given Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule the mandate through the electorates of Nasarawa State to serve as Governor at this time”.

The Governor’s Aide reminded the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and all those celebrating what he described as a temporary setback in the state to the legal battle has just begun and that the end of it might thrown them into a sad mood throughout the end of the four years.

He commended the people of the state, especially supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress for maintaining peace despite the judgement favouring the opposition party, calling on them to remain calm as the Governor has since directed his legal team to appeal the Tribunal judgment.