Tribunal: Delta group wants A’Court Justices relocated from Asaba to Abuja

A social political group, Delta Integrity and Transparency Group, DITG, has called for the relocation of Court of Appeal Justices in Asaba, Delta State, to Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by group’s Coordinator, Hon. Amb. Augustine Ogbenetega; “With the judgements delivered in Asaba, by the Tribunals there is need to relocate the Court of Appeal Justices in Asaba to Abuja, to enable petitioners, particularly the APC members get fair judgements.

“We had earlier charged the Delta State Election Petition Tribunals sitting in Asaba, to deliver fair judgements in all the petitions before them. Unfortunately, we were completely disappointed with the judgements particularly those against APC members.

“ We had also expressed worry over the alledged plot to use the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal to upturn the victories won by the APC in the just concluded National and State Assembly elections and true to the speculators most of the Tribunal judgments delivered in Asaba upturned the victories of APC winners”

According to group; “ We believe that when the Court of Appeal Justices in Asaba, are moved to Abuja, will create the enabling environment for them to judiciously and will protect their reputation.

“ Therefore, it is our demand that the Court of Appeal Justices in Asaba, be moved to Abuja to assist them uphold the integrity of the judiciary.”