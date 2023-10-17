TRC law: Aggrieved monarchs to boycott meetings under Oku Ibom Ibibio

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE controversy over the amended Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council law worsened yesterday as the traditional rulers of Annang, Obolo and Oro ethnic groups threaten to boycott all meetings and activities presided over by the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Nteyin Solomon Etuk.

The amended law granted perpetual headship of the new Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers on the Ibibio, the majority ethnic group was rejected by other ethnic groups.

In a communique issued after an enlarged meeting yesterday in Ikot Ekpene, the monarchs reiterated their stance that office of the President-General of Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers must rotate among all the ethnic groups in the state.

The communique was signed by Chief Okon Udofia for the Obolos, Ovong Efiong Unanaowo for Oro and Okuku Prof. Amanam Udo for Annang among others.

The aggrieved royal fathers urged the state governor to reverse the law in the interest of the peace and unity of all ethnic nationalities.

It reads in parts, “The Converge directs that no member of the Traditional Rulers Council from the Annang, Oron, and Obolo Nationalities shall attend any meeting, event, function of any sort presided over by the Oku Ibom Ibibio as the President General of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Ruler.

“Whoever that flouts this resolution shall be traditionally sanctioned in accordance with our customs and traditions.

“The Converge gladly accept the authorisation and instructions of our people from Annang, Oron, and Obolo ethnic nationalities in Akwa Ibom State to take all necessary legal and constitutional actions against what we all consider a deliberate effort at the obliteration of our ethnic groups as intended by recently amended Traditional Laws of the State which has suddenly turned a once very peaceful State into a fragmented society built on ethnic blocs with capacity for a breakdown of law and order in the state.”