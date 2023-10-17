TRC law: 18 paramount rulers reaffirm support for amended law, disassociate selves from protests

-As Governor Eno appeals for peace, urges aggrieved paramount rulers to withdraw case from court

Following the controversial amended Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Law, 18 Paramount Rulers across the three Senatorial Districts of Akwa Ibom State, have reaffirmed their support for the law.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, October 17, the paramount rulers also disassociated themselves from the protests against the law while commending the state governor and state House of Assembly for the law.

“First of all, may we formally express our heartfelt appreciation to the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno for assenting to the amended Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 155 of 2022; as passed by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

“We equally extend our appreciation to the 7th Assembly for commencing the amendment processes and members of the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for the passage of the law.

“In effect, the amended Law, which brought forth Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, has enhanced the prestige of the State Traditional Institution, thus situating our own appropriately at the realms of nobility as obtained in other parts of Nigeria.

“We stand therefore, individually and collectively, to categorically affirm the correctness of the amended Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 155 of 2022.

“It would therefore be most dishonourable and unexpected of us as Royal Fathers to renounce or fake ill knowledge of what we all knew about and willingly accepted.

“In the light of this sacred fact, we totally disassociate ourselves from the inappropriate, misguided and unwholesome reactions orchestrated through protests, law suit and public statements against the amended Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 155 of 2022.

“Furthermore, it is to our chagrin to see the unpatriotic activities of some highly placed political figures who have decided to introduce uncharitable dimensions into a purely traditional matter. We kindly appeal to them to retrace their steps. Enough is enough of sowing discord between Ibibio, Annang, Oron and others.

“We wish therefore to urge our Royal Colleagues to tread the path of honour and avoid going against their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Government of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria. It must be noted that the sanctity of our traditional institution should not be traded or compromised at the altar of politics.

“It must be pointed out that His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, JP, CFR has effectively assumed office as President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in perpetuity, having been sworn in by the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State on September 23, 2023.

“Likewise, His Royal Majesty, Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko Local Government Area has assumed office having been equally sworn into office as the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on September 23, 2023.

“Those engaging in dishonourable acts against the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers should know that the swearing into offices of the President General and the Chairman have effects of Law and cannot therefore be wished away by mere pedestrian actions and vituperations”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno has appealed for peace in the aftermath of the controversies trailing the amended law.

Governor Umo, who made the appeal while meeting with the Paramount Rulers at the Government House on Tuesday, said the meeting was another step in his earnest desire to make peace where there is war and infuse love where hatred abounds.

“As the Governor of this state, a mandate popularly obtained through the will of the people and the endorsement of God Almighty; and a Pastor by calling, I cannot and will not allow strife to persist, and if you check, that it has persisted, is not of my making.

“Recall that I was in attendance at a meeting convened by my predecessor in May this year where the issue of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in our State was discussed.

“Recall also that there has been President’s General position created from 2021 and occupied by the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk CFR. We can also sincerely recall that there was no comment, except one, from the Paramount Ruler of Itu.

“Thereafter, having assented to the law passed by the House of Assembly, I became aware of the protestations by some Paramount Rulers, and I immediately stood down the inauguration, rather inviting all of you to a meeting the morning of September 23, 2023.

“The aim of the meeting was to offer me an opportunity to listen to the pain points of those affected and for us to collectively reach a decision favourable to all. I waited for hours without the affected Paramount Rulers showing up for the meeting.

“Had that meeting held, all of these tensions would not have arisen in the first place. But you, our traditional fathers, whose office is established by law, appointed and funded by government, refused to attend the meeting or communicate your intended absence to me.

“Rather, you preferred to gather in clusters at politically sponsored settings to make very provocative statements and to pour libation against Government and her officials.

“Despite this obviously provocative response, I still offered an olive branch on Sunday, 24th September, at the State Thanksgiving service, where I asked that I be invited to your meeting so that we can discuss, since you spurned my invitation.

“Till today, I have not received any invitation from you, rather, I have read very inciting, provocative and inflammatory press releases, interviews and the sort.

“Today, I invited you to come let’s reason together, express our fears, concerns and demands in an atmosphere of brotherhood and unity, not acrimony and strife. I am calling on you to drop sentiments and let us discuss objectively in order to reach solutions that will help us not just today, but the generations unborn.

“As a leader, I have been very careful with the things I have said since this challenge surfaced because words are powerful and like a shot arrow, once spoken, cannot be retrieved.

“I am here informing you of my readiness to have this conversation with you and to walk with you on the path that must lead to the destination of peace and unity. But there is however an existing impediment- the law suit filed on this matter.

“With the pendency of this law suit, any in-depth discussion or intervention therein will be subjudice. Therefore, I urge you to remove this legal obstacle, cease all media and politically motivated media wars and return here let us amicably resolve this issue, to the satisfaction of all”, the governor said.