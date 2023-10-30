Transcorp Hotels grows profit by 62% to N5.5bn

Transcorp Hilton Abuja

By Peter Egwuatu

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp Group, has announced its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, Q3’23, recording N5.5 billion profit, representing an increase of 62% from N3.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2022, Q3’22.

The hospitality company sustained strong growth, recording 31.76% increase in revenue to N29.9billion from N22.7billion the previous year, and significantly higher than pre-covid performance.

Further details of the result released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, the company’s revenue for the period ended September 30, 2023, was N29.9billion compared to N22.7billion in September 30, 2022, signifying a 31.76% increase.

Commenting on the results, Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels, said: “This consistent financial upswing reinforces our dedication to excellence and resilience in the face of economic challenges. We have remained nimble, adapting quickly to meet the dynamic preferences of our guests.”

According to Olusola, the company continued to experience strong performance in its international business travel segment, as it took advantage of renewed investor confidence in the Nigerian economy as the new government resumed office.