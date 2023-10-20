Tolulope Akinlade: Transformimg Africa through event mgt, hospitality, tourism

“In the dynamic world of event planning and hospitality in Africa, one name shines brighter than the rest – Tolulope Akinlade,” says Tolulope Akinlade, CEO/Event Director of the Chimera Company, a prominent event management company in Nigeria, and the convener of the African Hospitality and Event Management Conference (AHEM-C), this esteemed organization is committed to advancing the growth of the Hospitality, Events, and Tourism industry across Africa.

Known as the “Doyenne of events,” Tolulope boasts of over a decade of experience and mentions, “Exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have propelled us to the forefront of the industry.

“Our magic lies in our ability to transform our clients’ visions into reality through creative and strategic planning,” Tolulope adds.

“We’ve set new standards for the industry, leaving an indelible mark on each event we touch.”Tolulope’s expertise extends beyond event planning. She says, “We are skilled in project initiation, conceptualization, and production. Our ambition doesn’t stop at personal success; we’re determined to share the African story globally.

“When talking about nurturing the next generation through the “African Hospitality and Event Management Conference” (AHEM-C) platform, Tolulope mentions, “We believe in imparting knowledge and expertise to aspiring professionals.”

Regarding the upcoming Event Management Masterclass Training with Mr. Walid Baz, Tolulope remarks, “It promises cutting-edge knowledge, practical skills, and immersive experiences. This visionary leader is determined to propel African event management to new heights.”

In collaboration with the African Hospitality & Event Management Continental, Baz Events, according to Tolulope, “extends an exclusive invitation to a five-day technical masterclass on Event Design and Architecture.”

The training focuses on “mastering top-tier technical software, hands-on experience with Autocad, the latest trends in lighting and audio-visual setups, venue layout optimization, and event design principles,” Tolulope highlights.

Tolulope’s dedication to excellence and her commitment to sharing her knowledge make her a beacon of inspiration in the African event management industry, and she mentions, “Our journey is a testament to what vision, finesse, and determination can achieve.”