Tobi Bakre is the “Slum King”

By AYO ONIKOYI

Africa Magic is taking a deep dive into the streets, breaking down the psychologies, drama, struggles, and ambitions of young men that rule over the slums of major metropolises in its latest original 10-part limited drama series, Slum King.

Slum King premieres on October 8, 2023, featuring an all-star cast led by two-time AMVCA ‘Best Actor’ winner Tobi Bakre. Produced by Chinenye Nworah (Shanty Town) and directed by Dimeji Ajibola (Wura), the cast also includes AMVCA Trailblazer winner Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke, Jidekene Achufusi, and more.

Slum King is an intriguing story of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro, who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers at age 11 – robbers, who had entered his family home because he unfortunately forgot to lock the front door. Sad events force ambition on an indifferent Edafe, causing him to detest his lowly status and develop an appetite for power. Trapped in the cycle of guilt and trauma, Slum King takes us on Edafe’s journey from a disturbed tout in the slums to become MAJE, the charismatic king of the slums.