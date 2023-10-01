Tinubu’s commitment to Nigerian’s welfare, resolute – APC

Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu remained committed to the Welfare and safety as espoused in his Independence Day broadcast.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement said the APC salutes the heroism of Nigeria’s founding fathers who fought valiantly for the independence of the country.

“As espoused in President Tinubu’s 63rd Independence day address to Nigerians, our commitment to the welfare and safety of citizens as well as the development of the country is resolute.

“The bold and determined reforms that are now underway will inure to the improvement of the living conditions of all Nigerians and reaffirm our pride of place in the comity of nations. Nigerians deserve the good life, and we remain committed to the restoration of our true greatness and prosperity as a nation.

“We also pay tribute to members of our Armed Forces for their many sacrifices in defence of the unity and territorial integrity of our beloved country.

“We proudly celebrate 63 years of patriotism, bold strides and resilience of our people who have continued to achieve remarkable excellence in all spheres of human endeavours at home and abroad.

“In spite of apparent challenges and missed opportunities, our dear country continues to soldier on and remains a beacon of hope of the black race. We urge all Nigerians to join hands with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as it continues to deepen our democracy, harness our abundant human and natural resources and unleash our transformative potential”, APC stated.