Tinubu’s Certificate: Allow Supreme Court do its job — APC chieftain

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Nurain Mumuni, has urged Nigerians to allow the Supreme Court to deliver judgment on the status of President Bola Tinubu’s certificate instead of making unnecessary comments that run foul of the law.

Mumuni stated this in a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, through his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

The former governorship candidate of the defunct CPC in Lagos State noted that several accusations and counter-accusations over the status of the president’s certificate have dominated the media.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the apex court to determine the true position of the law on the issue.

He said: “There is need for caution. We do not need all these unnecessary comments and counter-comments. We’ve got to be very careful so as not to run foul of the law.

“The judges are there to determine the true position of the certificate. There is no need do for all these distractions.

“I have read multiple commentaries and listened to multiple broadcasts from different angles regarding President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials. It is better we stay away from getting tangled with the charade.

“It is unfortunate to note that Nigerians, especially the desparados, fail to learn from mistakes of others in the arena of politics. After all, we have witnessed in our dear country when politicians overshot the runways, failure to avert catch 22 in their utterances.

“Basically, some statements may be as good as disloyalty or treachery to the nation. Already, there’s an elected president, hence, our utterances should be managed accordingly to avoid getting roped in the cobweb of the law.

“Shouldn’t we allow peace to reign in the country and spare ourselves of the heated arguments? Why are behaving as if the academic credentials of President Bola Tinubu have not been in the public domain for decades.

“Why do we pretend as if same haven’t been accessed many years before the conduct of the last general elections through screening by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC? Shouldn’t we rather apply our sense organs for the good of our country?

“Let’s remain calm for the respected judges of the highest court in the land to arrive at the point of decision, according to the electoral law.

“I once again call for more polite communication between the gladiators as tomorrow promises to be brighter than the present,” he said.