Tinubu writes Senate to confirm three additional ministerial nominees

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has sent names of three additional ministerial nominees to the Senate, on Tuesday, for approval.

The nominees are Dr Jamila Bio, Balarebe Abbas, and Ayodele Olawale Olawande.

Vanguard reported in September that Tinubu had nominated Ibrahim to serve as the Minister of Youth , pending her confirmation by the Senate.

He also appointed Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement described Ibrahim as a “young medical doctor” who most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum, PYWF.

“She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs,” it said.

Ngelale said: “The President has further approved the nomination of Mr Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Mr. Ayodele Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

“He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

“President Tinubu charges the above-mentioned nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties,” he added.