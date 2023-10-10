Tinubu writes Reps for confirmation of NDDC Chairman, governing board

By Gift ChapiOdekina

President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives to confirm the Chairman and governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Tinubu said compliance with the provisions of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act.

The letter was addressed to the Speaker Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas and dated August 30, 2023 was read by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ben Kalu during plenary on Tuesday.

It reads, “In compliance with the provisions of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act, I am pleased to present the underlisted seventeen (17) nominees for the consideration of the House of Representatives for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

The names for confirmation are as follows:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie (Chairman) Delta State, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer) Bayelsa Mr. Boma lyaye ED (Finance and Admin) Rivers Mr.Victor Antai ED (Projects) Akwa-lbom Hon. Otito Atikase ED(Corporate Services) Ondo Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative Bayelsa Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono, State Representative Akwa-lbom Rt.Hon. Monday Igbuya, State Representative Delta Chief Tony Okocha, State Representative Rivers Hon Patrick Aisowieren, State Representative Edo Mr.Kyrian C Uchegbu, State Representative Imo Victor Kolade Akinjo, State Representative Ondo Chief Dimgba Eruba, State Representative Abia Rt. Hon. Orok Otu Duke, State Representative Cross River Hon Nick Wende, Zonal Representative North Central Hon Namdas Abdulrazak, Zonal Representative North East Sen. Dr.Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Zonal Representative North West

“While I look forward to the usual expeditious consideration of the House,please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the President said.