Tinubu, Wike: Fani-Kayode hits Gumi over religious, ethnic wars

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi

By Dickson Omobola

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has cautioned an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, against inciting religious and ethnic wars in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, the Sadaukin Shinkaffi and Wakilin Doka Potiskum, also urged the Federal Government to call Gumi to order over his comment, which he termed provocative and inciting.

In a two and a half pages article published in Sunday Vanguard, he lauded Northern elders for disowning Gumi over his threats.

The former Minister said: “Whichever way you view him, one thing is clear: Gumi is trying to ignite a religious and ethnic war in Nigeria and someone needs to call him to order before it is too late.”

He also commended the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, among others, for putting Gumi in his place.

The article came after Gumi sparked widespread outrage in a sermon he delivered at a mosque in Kaduna where he reportedly declared that Southerners and Christians cannot be trusted with the nation’s security.

Gumi was reported to have said in the sermon that President Bola Tinubu would not be allowed to remain in power for the next four years if he failed to meet specific demands.

He was also said to have accused the President of planning to turn Abuja into Tel Aviv (Israeli capital) where Muslims would be targeted and killed because the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, received the Israeli Ambassador in his office.