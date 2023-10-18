Tinubu to women: Break barriers that limit progress, challenge stereotypes

Oluremi Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, urged women in Nigeria to break down barriers that limit their progress, challenge stereotypes, and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all, saying every woman has the tools and opportunities to reach her full potential.

Mrs. Tinubu, who spoke at the opening of a three-day National Women’s Conference, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, held at Victoria Island, Lagos, stressed that women can transform not only individual lives but also the broader landscape of the nation and the world if given the needed support.

The theme of the 2023 Conference is ‘Unleash Your Potential.’

According to her, women have the power to shape the future as leaders, innovators, caregivers, and agents of positive change but must continue to break down barriers that limit their progress, challenge stereotypes, and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all.

Tinubu said: “I call upon every one of you to embrace the theme of this Conference, “Unleash Your Potential,” not only for your benefit but for your states and the benefit of our beloved nation.”

In his address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, described the theme of the event as very apt given the current challenges that Nigeria is facing, as it underscored the need to be more intentional and determined in harnessing the innate abilities and capacities of women to drive the Renewed Hope agenda at the national level, and similar initiatives being implemented at the sub-national levels.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the gathering of women, under the COWLSO umbrella, represents an invaluable opportunity to explore the collective power and potential of individuals, particularly women, in the quest to build a Greater Lagos.

Earlier, the Chairman of COWLSO and the wife of the State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the theme, “is urging participants to take risks, face their fears, and push past their comfort zones to discover what they are truly capable of achieving.

“Our focus is to bridge the gap between where you are presently and the place or position where you ought to be, where your potential is fully unleashed.”